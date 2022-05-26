Father, son enter guilty pleas in assault on minor

May 26—EBENSBURG, Pa. — Two Richland Township men entered a guilty pleas in Cambria County court on Thursday in connection with the alleged rape of a juvenile female.

Daniel Rayford Natta Sr., 34, entered a guilty plea Thursday on five counts of rape of a child, five counts of incest of a minor and five counts of endangering the welfare of children before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III.

Daniel Rayford Shaulis, 51, entered a guilty plea to involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, three counts of indecent assault and two counts of corruption of minors before Krumenacker in a separate proceeding.

In November, Richland Township police charged Natta, Michael Thomas Shaulis, and their father, Daniel Shaulis with multiple sex-related counts in connection with the assault of a juvenile family member.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Richland Township police were dispatched on Oct. 16 in reference to the alleged assault. The mother of the 11-year-old child allegedly reported to police Detective Kevin Gaudlip that the child had been raped by Daniel Shaulis.

The mother allegedly provided the detective with a photograph of a handwritten note that explained that the author wanted the same favor from the juvenile that was seen in the video with Natta, or the video would be released, according to the affidavit.

The child allegedly disclosed in a forensic interview that Daniel Shaulis had videotaped him assaulting her and that Natta and Michael Shaulis were assaulting the child as well. A second forensic interview with the child disclosed that Michael Shaulis had written the note, officials said.

The child reported being assaulted from the time she was in first grade to August of 2021, according to the complaint.

Michael Thomas Shaulis entered a guilty plea to five counts of rape of a child and five counts of incest of a minor before Krumenacker in March and will be sentenced at 9 a.m. June 6.

All three men will be subject to Megan's Law registration and will be evaluated to determine if they are sexually violent predators.

Daniel Shaulis and Natta are scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 22 but that is subject to change if the evaluations on the men take longer to return.