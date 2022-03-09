Father, son facing kidnapping charges; burned body found next day

Mar. 9—MOULTON — Two Trinity residents are facing kidnapping and felony assault charges following an argument Sunday night, according to authorities, while a badly burned male body found Monday afternoon less than 2 miles from the scene of the altercation has been taken to the state forensics office for identification.

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said Charles Allan Keel, 43, and his son, Devon Allan Keel, 17, were charged with first-degree assault and first-degree kidnapping after investigators discovered the two had an argument with David Guess, 51, also of Trinity. Family members reported Guess missing from an address on Lawrence County 294 on Sunday night, the Sheriff's Office said.

"At some point an argument started over some catalytic converters and that argument turned physical," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release Monday afternoon.

After interviewing witnesses, investigators believe Guess attempted to flee the two defendants, shots were fired at him and he was forced into a pickup and driven away, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies obtained a search warrant of the Keels' residence on Lawrence County 321 in Trinity and found methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and other items related to the kidnapping of Guess.

"This is an ongoing investigation and more charges could be coming," said Sheriff Max Sanders. "If anyone has information about this case they should contact our office."

Charles Allan Keel also was charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and a misdemeanor.

Also arrested at the residence was Barbara Ann Keel, 39, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, first-degree possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor. A 41-year-old male also was charged with a drug-related misdemeanor, authorities said.

No bond has been set for any of the Keels.

Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said the burned body was discovered about 3 p.m. Monday along a dirt road about 20 feet off Lawrence County 222 and Lawrence County 294 in the Chicken Foot community.

"When we arrived at the scene, there was no active fire or smoke, and the decedent was cold to the touch," he said.

He sent the body to the state forensics office in Huntsville for an autopsy. He said dental records would be used to help identify the decedent. He said it was difficult to tell how long the body had been at the scene.

The preliminary autopsy report could be returned as early as today, Norwood said.

