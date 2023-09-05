Father, son facing several charges for firing shots from truck in Peters Township

A father and son are facing a list of charges for firing shots from a truck along a Peters Township road toward several homes.

Police were called to the area of Thomas Road at Simmons Road around 1:45 p.m. Friday for several reports of shots fired.

A witness told officers she heard about ten rapid gunshots in the area of Lampliter Lane. While officers were driving along the road, they located Greg Devers and his son, MIchael Devers. Michael Devers was trying to pick his father up from a grassy area, according to court documents. Officers at first thought Greg Devers had been shot, but soon determined he was intoxicated, according to the complaint.

Both Michael Devers and Greg Devers threatened officers, according to the complaint, and Greg Devers came at officers and refused to comply, causing officers to use a Taser on him.

Shell casings were found along Thomas Road. Officers determined ten shots were fired into the woods where several known residences are located in direct path of where the bullets were fired, according to police.

Officers found a gun and bullet in their truck, according to court documents.

Greg Devers is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Michael Devers is charged with terroristic threats, DUI, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public drunkeness and habitual offenders. They were both placed in the Washington County Jail and are due back in court later this month.

