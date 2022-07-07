Father, son found dead in apparent homicide-suicide in Powell neighborhood

A father and his teenage son were found dead in a home in Powell. The Delaware County Sheriff's office is investigating the incident as an apparent homicide-suicide.

A woman was supposed to have heard from her estranged husband or her teenage son by 5 p.m. Wednesday. When she didn't, she went looking for them.

Around 6 p.m., she arrived at the home of her estranged husband on the 9200 block of Creighton Drive in Powell. What she found inside the home in the Wedgewood Park neighborhood turned her world upside down in seconds.

"My husband, my son!" the woman screams on a 911 call obtained by The Dispatch.

Through sobs, the woman said she could see her son on the floor of the home and it appeared he had been shot.

The Delaware County Sheriff's office said 14-year-old Adam Stevenson and his father, 57-year-old Jon Stevenson, were found dead inside the home. Both had been shot.

The sheriff's office said the case is being investigated as a homicide-suicide.

"Initial evidence collected on scene leads us to believe the son shot his father before taking his own life," Chief Deputy Jeff Balzer said in a statement.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

"This type of loss is a tragedy for a family and their friends to endure, but with two family members — one being a young teen —it borders on unbearable," Balzer said.

"We cannot speculate as to motive, but it is our goal to help bring as many answers to the family’s questions to help them as they grieve and try to make sense of it all."

According to court records, the elder Stevenson had been convicted in 2016 of domestic violence and endangering children. The incidents that resulted in the conviction did not involve his son, according to court records.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Father, son found dead in apparent homicide-suicide in Powell