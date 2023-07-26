Father and son found dead in Leicester house named by police

Police in Hopyard Close, Leicester

A man and child found dead in a Leicester home have been confirmed as a father and his five-year-old son.

Lee Borrett, 41, was discovered unconscious alongside Timotej Borrett on Monday night. The causes of their deaths are currently undetermined.

Police were called to Hopyard Close, Leicester, at around 9pm after the pair were discovered unresponsive.

East Midlands Ambulance Service and the air ambulance also attended but both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers investigating the deaths said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

The child’s mother, who is thought to be called Veronica, reportedly collapsed in the street when confronted with the tragic news.

She is said to have rushed to the address in Leicester at around 8.30pm after not having heard from Mr Borrett.

Veronica is thought to have won full custody of Timotej last week, with her son previously residing with Mr Borrett, a source told MailOnline.

It is claimed the bodies of the father and son were found by a housemate of Mr Borrett when they returned from work.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski, senior investigating officer, said: “This is a devastating and incredibly traumatic incident and our investigation is continuing to establish the full circumstances in relation to the deaths of Timotej Borrett and Lee Borrett.

“Following our enquiries so far, I can confirm that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“I understand the upset, distress and concern this tragic incident has caused. Specialist officers are supporting the families of Timotej and Lee and officers also remain in the area of Hopyard Close speaking to people and offering reassurance.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported us and co-operated with us at this difficult time.”

A file in relation to the deaths of Timotej Borrett and Lee Borrett will be prepared for HM Coroner, police said.

An investigation in order to establish the full circumstances of their deaths is being carried out.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.