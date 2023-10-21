Father and son head to DC to lobby for Ukrainian support
A San Diego father and son are heading to DC to lobby for Ukrainian support.
A San Diego father and son are heading to DC to lobby for Ukrainian support.
Duke was voted No. 2 in this year's preseason AP Poll.
Andonovski is reportedly set to take the reins of the Current, which hasn't had a permanent manager since April 19.
Tibbetts, who is reportedly the highest-paid coach in the league, declined to address his salary.
Identity and access giant Okta said a hacker broke into its customer support ticket system and stole sensitive files that can be used to break into the networks of Okta's customers. Okta chief security officer David Bradbury said in a blog post Friday that a hacker used a stolen credential to access the company's support case management system, which contained browser recording files uploaded by Okta customers for troubleshooting.
It's almost impossible to find high-quality cashmere on sale! Right now, though, at Nordstrom Rack, get 100% cashmere sweaters for super cheap!
President Biden is facing calls to speak out more strongly against civilian deaths in Gaza, but there's debate over whether he has the leverage to truly alter the course of the conflict.
The deep discount event begins next week, but you can score sweet deals starting now for every room in your home.
The Biden administration is asking for $7 billion to take on China as part of a supplemental funding request sent to Congress Friday.
Only a few hours left to score this deal.
The NCAA investigation is focused on how Michigan and one key staffer obtained information on its opponents.
Charging infrastructure company ChargePoint announced today that its (previously announced) support for Tesla's NACS EV charging standard is now rolling out.
Yahoo Life asked astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Andreas Mogensen — who are currently living and working on the International Space Station — about some of the health challenges of space.
The two NBA rookies are soaking in the experience as they adapt to yet another challenge.
Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, shared in his broadcast channel that the platform is testing the ability for users to create polls in the comments on their posts. It'll roll out to a small group of users before later coming to everyone.
Tupac, Biggie, Sean Combs and more used the media and their music as platforms for their frustrations.
Terry Stotts joined the Bucks this past offseason and briefly reunited with Damian Lillard in Milwaukee.
Robert Boroujerdi, managing director at Third Point, testified on Thursday at Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial in assistance with the government’s case to try and find the defendant guilty on seven counts related to fraud and money laundering. Boroujerdi formerly served as the head of global securities research at Goldman Sachs. Third Point is an institutional alternative asset manager that serves pension funds, endowments and high-net-worth individuals.
ChargePoint just announced that it’s started to ship NACS cable upgrade kits to its existing chargers.
The Liberty failed to make several key players available to reporters after their loss to the Aces in the WNBA Finals on Wednesday night.
Points could be hard to come by in this crucial ACC matchup.