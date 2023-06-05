Father and son involved in fight over gun in Madera County. One was killed

A man was detained Monday afternoon after he is accused of killing his son.

Deputies with the Madera County Sheriff’s Office responded to shots fired around 11 a.m. in the 16000 block of D Street in Madera after receiving a call from a cleaning company employee who reported a family disturbance inside a home.

Deputies arrived and surrounded the home to make contact with the suspect inside. Deputies talked to the man and went inside and found another man who was shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the suspect was taken into custody.

Detectives learned the altercation was between a father and son.

The father lived at the home and his son was visiting from out of the area.

The employee of the cleaning company overheard a noise and went to help and found the father and son in a fight over a gun.

Deputies said the son told the employee to call 911 for assistance. The employee remained on scene and was cooperating with investigators.

The shooting was being investigated as a homicide.

Schools nearby were placed on temporary lockdown.

Anyone with information is asked to call 559-676-7770.