Father and son: A.J. Croce performs Jim Croce's music

The singer-songwriter lost his dad in a plane crash before he turned two, temporarily lost his sight when he was four, and lost his wife to a heart condition. Now 50, musician and songwriter A.J. Croce is turning to the music that his father, Jim Croce, had made famous, and in the process is embracing his father's legacy – and his own. Correspondent Jim Axelrod reports.

