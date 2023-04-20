A father and son have been jailed since 2020 for attempted murder. A judge gave them bail.

FALL RIVER — A Bristol County Superior Court judge last week granted bail to an incarcerated father and son previously deemed a danger and awaiting trial on charges that they attempted to murder a mother and daughter in an ambush-style shooting near Kennedy Park in July 2020.

Elvis Burgos, 43, and his son, Joshua Burgos, 24, were granted release on $25,000 cash bail and $50,000 cash bail respectively by Bristol County Superior Court Judge William White in a ruling on April 13.

However, the pair were still in custody as of Wednesday at the Bristol County House of Correction, where they have been held since their arrest on July 8, 2020, after a series of dangerousness hearings brought by the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

The father and son duo are each facing two counts of armed assault with intent to murder; two counts of assault and battery with a firearm; and possession of firearms with prior violent crimes after a grand jury handed up indictments in November 2020.

Elvis Burgos, left, and his son Joshua Burgos face charges they attempted to murder a mother and daughter in an ambush-style shooting near Kennedy Park in 2020.

The ambush near Kennedy Park: A barrage of gunfire

The shooting incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on July 7, 2020, in front of the Burgos’ apartment building at 327 Mulberry St., after Joshua reportedly got into a dispute with the mother and daughter’s relative earlier in the day.

Elvis and Joshua Burgos reportedly each stood on opposite sides of Mulberry Street armed with guns and shot at the vehicle being driven by the mother, with her daughter and a 12-year-old boy sitting in the back seat, who was uninjured in the shooting.

The mother suffered a gunshot wound at the base of her left ear that exited her left eye. Her daughter was shot twice in the leg. The SUV in which they were riding crashed into another vehicle. Both survived their injuries.

A Ford Edge SUV that was involved in an accident and a shooting Tuesday night near Kennnedy Park is towed from the scene. It was taken to the police department for processing.

14 gunshots: The shooting aftermath

According to court records, police responded to a report of a possible shooting and found the crashed vehicle with the two women inside. Another woman, later identified as the injured woman's 27-year-old daughter, screamed that her mother had been shot in the head.

"That's my mom, Josh shot her. Tell me she's OK," one responding police officer reported her saying.

The daughter told police Joshua Burgos had threatened her earlier, and that she returned in her vehicle to the Burgoses' residence to identify the house number, with her mother driving another car a few car lengths behind her.

She told police she noticed Joshua Burgos standing outside with a gun in his hand, so she accelerated her vehicle, but then the younger Burgos began shooting at her mother's vehicle.

A witness reported hearing 14 to 15 shots fired at the time of the incident. Police found 14 spent shell casings at the scene.

Elvis Burgos’ wife, Michelle Burgos, was also charged as an accessory after the fact, among other charges, after she allegedly lied to police and immediately after the shooting gave a neighbor a white trash bag containing ammunition and firearms including a Glock 30 (.45 caliber), a Glock 23 (.40 caliber), and a Smith & Wesson (.380 caliber).

Why did the judge set bail for Elvis and Joshua Burgos?

The Bristol County District Attorney’s office didn’t immediately return a request for comment. The DA had successfully kept Elvis and Joshua Burgos in the Bristol County House of Correction with at least two other dangerousness hearings.

The dangerousness law allows state prosecutors to request an order of pretrial detention for up to 180 days in felony cases.

The DA’s office opposed the latest request for bail by the father and son in a motion on April 11. They argued that, while the pair had been in jail for 863 days, 746 days were excluded because of delays at the request of the defendants' lawyers, and that the 180-day timetable had not passed.

White disagreed, and ordered bail; however, he set a greater cash bail than the $7,500 the defense had requested.

No strangers to crime: The 2013 McDonald's robbery

The father and son have a history of committing crimes together and when Joshua Burgos was a minor.

In 2017, Elvis Burgos pleaded guilty to conspiring with his girlfriend and making his teenage son rob the McDonald’s at 300 Plymouth Ave.

According to witness statements, on March 13, 2013, Burgos’ girlfriend, a shift manager at the McDonald’s, went to the fast food restaurant around 5 a.m., an hour before her shift began, and opened a side door. Joshua Burgos, then 14, entered a few minutes later, armed with a handgun.

Witnesses reportedly said the teen pistol-whipped the shift manager and ordered her to open the restaurant’s safe. After taking cash, he left McDonald’s and was supposed to have met his father behind the Stop & Shop on Rodman Street, according to court documents.

Elvis Burgos allegedly decided to have his son commit the armed robbery after he was unable to find someone else to commit the crime, according to court documents.

Elvis Burgos was placed on probation for 18 months.

