Father and son get their kicks with brilliant backyard soccer routines
Danny O'Reilly started to create soccer routines for his 4-year-old son, Mason, during the pandemic. Today, Mason performs soccer skills well beyond his years.
Video of the accident showed the woman, a steward at the stadium, get hit on the back of the head while facing away from players
Alex Morgan says the U.S. women's national team needs to make sure players aren't losing any of their existing compensation under the identical contract proposals the U.S. Soccer Federation has made to both the men's and women's teams. U.S. Soccer said Tuesday it offered identical contracts to the players’ associations for the men’s and women’s national teams. “We don’t want to start the new year without a new CBA in effect, so that’s the number one priority of our PA, of our legal team," Morgan said.
What's old: Cristiano Ronaldo scoring for Manchester United in the Champions League. What's new: In 2021, assisted by the magnificent Bruno Fernandes.
The USMNT have slipped out of the top 10 in the latest FIFA world rankings, as the Stars and Stripes slumped to some disappointing results in World Cup qualifying.
In an instant, a photographer caught a terrifyingly rare sight: a shark attacking a surfer off the Florida coast last week.
Chelsea won, Manchester United was stunned at the death, Juve cruised, and there were four draws across the first day of the Champions League group stage.
Romelu Lukaku steered home a Cesar Azpilicueta cross and Chelsea opened its European Cup defense with a 1-0 defeat of Zenit at Stamford Bridge
With Cristiano Ronaldo back at Manchester United, missing out on the Champions League knockout rounds for a third straight season is unthinkable. A slack backpass in stoppage time by Jesse Lingard, a substitute who replaced Ronaldo, gifted the chance that American forward Jordan Siebatcheu took to win the game for Young Boys.
Their departure comes as part of a wider exodus of female stars after the Taliban takeover.
Umpire Tim Timmons heard enough from the Orioles grounds crew, kicking them off the field during the final inning Wednesday night.
Antoine Griezmann was whistled by Atletico Madrid fans on his return to the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday as his team were fortunate to escape with a 0-0 draw with Porto in the Champions League.
The U.S. Soccer Federation said it had offered identical contract proposals Tuesday to the players' associations for the men's and women's national teams, and the governing body said it would refuse to agree to a deal in which World Cup prize money is not equalized. “U.S. Soccer firmly believes that the best path forward for all involved, and for the future of the sport in the United States, is a single pay structure for both senior national teams,” the USSF said in a statement. “This proposal will ensure that USWNT and USMNT players remain among the highest-paid senior national team players in the world, while providing a revenue sharing structure that would allow all parties to begin anew and share collectively in the opportunity that combined investment in the future of U.S. Soccer will deliver over the course of a new CBA.”
Lionel Messi has been handed his first start for Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League opener away to Club Brugge in Belgium on Wednesday.
Paul Azinger, one of only two US captains to have won the Ryder Cup this century, has told Brooks Koepka that he should pull out of next week’s match and “give up his place to someone who would love to play”.
For Paris photographer Olivier Sanchez, there is only one story in town: the new life of Lionel Messi. Newspapers and magazines around the world harangue his Crystal Pictures agency for images of the Argentine footballer, his wife and children settling into the French capital a month after arriving. "Today, for me, it is Messi and no one else," he said.
Jennifer Eakins goes over some potential fantasy roster busters for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season. (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)
Week 3 of the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings.
The Ravens made four roster moves on Wednesday, including promoting two veterans to the active roster
To its detractors it is a third-rate tournament, far from the glamorous elite level of European football, but the inaugural Europa Conference League which kicks off this week has plenty going for it.
NASCAR is experimenting with the Clash at the Coliseum next year. Here’s what else is being added.