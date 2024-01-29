Father and son recall fatal encounter at Bartlesville's Osage Casino

What began as an alleged burglary escalated into a violent confrontation, ending in 35-year-old Beau Caskey dying in his truck from a single gunshot wound to his neck at Bartlesville's Osage Casino and Hotel Nov. 21.

Bartlesville resident Brandon Hines shot Caskey as an Osage County tribal officer was dragged by the pickup truck as he attempted to flee.

"With my dad being in the vehicle and the officer being in the vehicle, I was fearing not only for my safety but for their safety as well," Hines said during an interview with the Osage County District Attorney's office.

Osage Casino security footage shows the moment Brandon Hines fatally fires his gun killing Beau Caskey on the Morning of Nov 21.

The following account is based on the independent testimonies of Harold and Brandon Hines, who were interviewed by the Osage County's District Attorney's Office, as well as security camera footage from the parking lot of the Osage Hotel and Casino that day.

In the early hours of Nov 21, Harold Hines discovered his work trucks had been burglarized, with security cameras at his home showing a male taking various items from trucks parked in the driveway. The male reportedly attempted to steal one truck but was unsuccessful.

"He had found a key fob but couldn't get the truck in gear." Harold Hines said. "He dismantled the dash. He was in the truck two different times at 10 or 15 minutes each time."

After Harold Hines called Bartlesville police to report the burglary, the male suspect fled the area.

Not long after, the Hines received notice that a credit card taken from one of the trucks was being used at a gas station and then at the Osage casino. After reporting the activity to the Bartlesville Police Department, they were told BPD would notify the casino since it wasn't in their jurisdiction.

At this point, Harold and his son Brandon Hines decided to drive to the casino.

"I thought just by chance maybe we can get a better description, a better look," Harold Hines said. "We could get out there and assist security or anybody else and identify that's our property."

When arriving, the Hines saw an Osage tribal officer speaking with Caskey in front of a blue pickup truck. Harold Hines recognized the truck as the same one from his security footage and noticed Caskey was dressed in the same clothes as the person who burglarized his vehicle.

"Pulled up by the officer," Harold Hines said. "I said, officer...we got this gentleman on video. He just's been at our house robbing us."

According to Harold and Brandon Hines, Caskey denied the allegation and said they were mistaken. At that point, Harold Hines identified his items in the back seat of Caskey's truck.

"So the guy immediately got defensive. He said, 'You have got the wrong guy. That wasn't me. You're mistaken.' " Harold Hines said. "And I said no, sir, I'm not. I said 'That's my chainsaw in the back seat of your truck.' And he had stolen two chainsaws from my truck."

A quick escalation ending in gunfire

Immediately, Caskey jumped back into his truck with the officer attempting to stop him, according to casino security footage.

While fighting with the officer, Caskey apparently put the truck in gear and slammed on the accelerator. Brandon Hines drew his pistol from his holster as this happened, according to video footage. But according to his interview, he doesn't recall doing so.

"You see panic in his eyes, and he turned and jumped in his vehicle," Harold Hines said.

According to the video, Harold Hines ran alongside the truck, attempting to help the officer. The officer was dragged along the parking lot while fighting with Caskey.

"I felt my son kind of get up against me — then I heard the gunshot." Harold Hines said in the DA's interview. "My ear is still ringing. The gentleman driving the car went limp and let off the throttle."

During the few seconds after Caskey attempts to flee, Brandon Hines said he believed Caskey was reaching for something in the cab.

Beau Caskey's body was taken to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office for further examination on November 21, while investigators catalogue various items found inside Caskey's truck.

"Now, this might just have been my imagination, but I felt like I heard 'Gun, gun, gun!' over 100 times in my head," Brandon Hines said.

While running next to the truck, Brandon Hines fired a single shot into Caskey's neck through the open window of the cab as the officer was hanging out the open door of the truck.

According to the security footage, Brandon Hines fell and was almost run over by the truck as it crossed over a grass island in the parking lot. Then, the officer applied the brakes with his hands and stopped the truck.

In all, the entire incident took less than two minutes, according to video surveillance footage.

Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher called the shooting justified and has declined to prosecute.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Father and son recall fatal encounter at Bartlesville's Osage Casino