Father, son sentenced for beating man 'left to die'

Jun. 28—WILKES-BARRE — A father and his son who teamed up to pummel a man by punching and stomping his head multiple times pleaded guilty Monday to felony assault charges and were sentenced to state prison.

Paul Joseph Brady Sr., 53, of Main Street, Avoca, and Paul Joseph Brady Jr., 24, of Suscon Road, Pittston Township, were charged by Pittston Township police for the violent assault on Michael Ostopick on Aug. 29, according to court records.

Police in court records say the Bradys assaulted Ostopick at Miller's Bar on Suscon Road and followed him to his residence nearby on Suscon Road where he was left unconscious and then stomped and punched by the father and son. The younger Brady and Ostopick were neighbors on Suscon Road.

A neighbor found a blood covered Ostopick with both eyes swollen shut hours after he was assaulted, police said.

Ostopick underwent several reconstructive facial surgeries, including implants of titanium rods due to multiple bone fractures. He told police he was "left to die," court records say.

Ostopick was first assaulted at Miller's Bar by the younger Brady resulting in him staggering to his vehicle. Ostopick drove home and realized he lost his phone in the bar's parking lot returning on his all-terrain vehicle.

Ostopick told police he returned home due to a crowd of people in the bar's parking lot.

After Ostopick entered his residence, his home surveillance camera recorded him exiting the front door with the camera picking up voices. Ostopick reenters his house and emerges with a firearm firing a round, court records say.

Voices were picked up on the camera when the younger Brady comes into view punching Ostopick who immediately fell to the ground.

As Ostopick was knocked unconscious, the father and son took turns punching, kicking and stomping on his head, court records say.

The elder Brady is recorded yelling, "You shot me in the foot you dumb (expletive)," according to court records.

Ostopick is picked up by his camera gargling as the elder Brady stood over him and punched him two more times before walking away with his son.

The elder Brady and his son were scheduled for trial this week before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

When Sklarosky called the cases, assistant state Attorney General Rebecca Anne Elo announced a plea agreement was reached with the Bradys and their attorney, Frank Nocito.

Brady Sr. and Brady Jr. separately pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and criminal trespass and were immediately sentenced to four-to-eight years in state prison and three-to-six years in state prison, respectively.

The father and son were permitted to surrender at the county correctional facility Friday to begin serving their sentence as they will be transferred to the custody of the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.