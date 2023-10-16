Father and son sentenced in connection with meth disguised as Christmas presents

Oct. 16—PIERRE, S.D. — A North Dakota man has been convicted to 13 years in federal prison after law enforcement found 10 pounds of vacuum-sealed methamphetamine wrapped as Christmas presents in his car, while stopping in Oacoma on his way from Las Vegas to North Dakota.

Abdul Vann, age 48, was convicted on conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, sentenced on Oct. 10, 2023. He will also face seven years of supervised release, a $1,000 fine, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

The convictions stem from a drug conspiracy in December 2022 wherein Abdul Vann knowingly and intentionally agreed with others to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Abdul, and his three co-defendants were arrested while at a gas station in Oacoma. Two remaining co-defendants will be sentenced later this month.

It was found that his son Samuel Vann, age 22, had actual knowledge of the conspiracy; however, he did not do anything to stop it. Samuel Vann was sentenced to seven months in custody, one year of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Abdul, his son Samuel, and two other co-defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury in February of 2023. Abdul pleaded guilty on June 22 and Samuel pleaded guilty on June 30.

Methamphetamine is a Schedule II controlled substance.

This case was investigated by the South Dakota Highway Patrol, and the Northern Plains Safe Trains Drug Enforcement Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan N. Dilges prosecuted the case. Samuel Vann was released following his sentencing. Abdul Vann was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.