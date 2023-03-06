Father and son shot to death at their car dealership, South Carolina cops say

A father and son were found shot to death inside a car dealership they owned, according to South Carolina police.

Ernesto A. Blanco, 53, and his son, Kevin Ernesto Blanco, 23, were found dead by deputies conducting a wellness check at 7 p.m. March 3 at their business, Los Amigos Car Sales, in Williamston, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office. Both had gunshot wounds.

Deputies have arrested Shamacus Tyrel Adams in their deaths, according to the sheriff’s office. He is charged with two counts of murder, one count of robbery and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials did not share information about a motive for the killings.

Autopsies were scheduled for March 6, according to the coroner’s office.

Williamston is about 100 miles northwest of Columbia.

