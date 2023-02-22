Father and son shot during drug deal in Wilkinsburg, police say; Search continues for suspects

A father and son were shot at a Wilkinsburg apartment earlier this month during a drug deal, according to court documents, and now police are looking for two men they say are responsible.

Wilkinsburg police were called to the apartment building at 1708 Wright Street around 2:45 p.m. Feb. 13.

A man told police he and his son drove to the apartment to sell marijuana to a man who lived there, according to court documents. He said they were led into the apartment by the first man, later identified as Preston Thompson, 20, when a second man, later identified as Desmond Short, 21, pulled out a gun and told them to give him all their money and marijuana.

As they were leaving, the father attempted to grab the gun from Short and it discharged, hitting the father, according to court documents. The man and Short fell down a set of steps, then Short shot the man again, police said.

The son was allegedly shot by Short while attempting to run away.

The father was shot in both legs and in the stomach, and the son was shot in the left shoulder. The bullet traveled to his lung and caused major internal injuries, according to court documents.

Police said they identified Thompson and Short through witnesses and after obtaining search warrants of the apartment and a phone allegedly dropped by Short.

Short is charged with aggravated assault, robbery, criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy and reckless endangerment.

Thompson is charged with robbery, criminal conspiracy and reckless endangerment.

