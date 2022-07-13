Father and son shot over parking spot spat in Brooklyn

A father and son were shot in Brooklyn after a feud over a parking space Tuesday, police said.

The pair got into an argument with the assailant on E. 95 St. near E. New York Ave. in East Flatbush just after 6:47 p.m., cops said.

The dispute over the parking spot escalated, and the shooter pulled out a gun and opened fire on the residential street.

The father was shot in the buttocks; his son was hit in the stomach and back, police said. They were taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

The gunman was taken into custody for questioning, cops said. No charges were immediately filed.