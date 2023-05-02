A father and son on vacation were caught in a Florida rip current. Watch what happened

A father and his young son caught in a rip current off Anna Maria Island’s Bean Point on Florida’s Gulf Coast were saved from drowning when marine officers rescued them about 100 yards from shore.

The drifting father and son were identified as vacationers from Europe who were unaware of rip currents common to in some areas along the island, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office posted a video Thursday detailing the rescue. In the 1 minute, 55-second clip, officers call in the rescue to dispatch before lowering the door to their boat, helping the son into the boat and then the father.

Officers then drive the boat closer to shore, where they drop the two off.

About rip currents

From the National Weather Service:

Rip currents are channelized currents of water flowing away from shore at surf beaches.

Rip currents typically form at breaks in sandbars, and also near structures such as jetties and piers.

Rip currents are commonly found on all surf beaches.

Additionally, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said rip currents are sometimes incorrectly labeled as a rip tide.

The Manatee sheriff’s office said in a news release that beachgoers should look for signs about dangerous rip currents.

Keeping safe from rip currents

Safety tips from the National Weather Service:

Relax, rip currents don’t pull you under.

Don’t swim against the current.

You may be able to escape by swimming out of the current in a direction following the shoreline, or toward breaking waves, then at an angle toward the beach.

You may be able to escape by floating or treading water if the current circulates back toward shore.

If you feel you will be unable to reach shore, draw attention to yourself. If you need help, yell and wave for assistance.