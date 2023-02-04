Father and son victims in apparent murder-suicide in Bloomington identified

Two of the three men killed in a apparent murder-suicide outside a Bloomington office building this week have been identified as a father and son from Buffalo, Minn., according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office.

Dale Kenneth Dahmen, 55, died of a gunshot wound to the head and his son, Dominick Kenneth Dahmen, 25, died of multiple gunshot wounds, the medical examiner’s office said.

Both deaths were ruled homicides.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges gave the following details about the Feb. 1 shootings: Officers were dispatched about 8:25 p.m. to the parking lot of the France Place office tower at France Avenue South and Interstate 494, where they found the bodies of three men in a pickup truck.

Investigators determined two of the men were a father and son, while the third was a business partner, Hodges said. The third man also suffered gunshot wounds.

The Hennepin County medical examiner has not yet released the third man’s identity or cause of death.

