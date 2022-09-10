Father, son wanted in Lake Helen wedding reception beating arrested

Two Volusia County men whom deputies say severely beat a Lake Mary man at a wedding on Sept. 3, have been arrested.

Deputies said Joel O’Grady, 38, and his son Julian Falkinburg, 21, both of Sanford, were arrested by Daytona Beach police late Friday night.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, O’Grady and Falkinburg were at a wedding reception in Lake Helen when they got into a fight with another man in a parking lot.

Deputies said the pair struck the victim several times in the head and face until the victim became unresponsive.

Investigators said O’Grady and Falkinburg then kicked the victim as he lay unconscious on the ground.

The two men fled the scene before deputies could arrive.

The seriously injured victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

After their arrest, O’Grady and Falkinburg were booked into the Volusia County jail on aggravated battery charges before posting bond.

