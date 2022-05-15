Father speaks out after learning his son’s killer pleaded guilty in court

A father is speaking out after learning that his son’s killer will avoid trail after pleading guilty in court last week.

Prosecutors say Charli Ramos pleaded guilty in superior court in Greene County to felony murder and received a life sentence with the possibility of parole for the murder of Anthony Haszelton Jr.

Haszelton Jr. was missing for nine months before his remains were found in October of 2020 in a Greene County field.

Anthony Haszelton Sr., his father, said he was satisfied that his family didn’t have to deal with a trial.

Channel 2′s Mark Winne asked the father, how often the loss of his son is with him.

“Every day,” Haszelton Sr. said. “That was my only son. My name died with him.”

An April 2020 police report said Haszelton Jr’s mother received a call from his friend. That friend informed her that she believed Anthony might have been in grave danger. The friend said that Anthony had gone to “Greene County with an older male gang member by the name of Charli Ramos to engage in some sort of criminal activity.”

The friend said that if Haszelton Jr. had not returned by 3 p.m., something bad happened to him.

Assistant DA Blayne May said Ramos claimed to be leaving a gang after Haszelton Jr. was killed.

Records indicate that Ramos allegedly committed a burglary and became involved in a shootout which caused Haszelton Jr.’s death.

The Greene County sheriff said this case was critical.

Haszelton Sr. said he still expects the hurt to haunt him as a dad for the rest of his life.

“It’s forever. Some days good, some days bad. Some moments good. A good happy moment can turn into a sad moment,” Haszelton Sr. said.

