Students accused of sending racist messages, threats expelled from Bishop Snyder High School

UPDATE: 5:04 p.m.: The students accused of sending racist messages and threats to a fellow student have been expelled from Bishop Snyder High School.

This is the message that was sent to the families and faculty and staff of Bishop Snyder High School:

UPDATE, 4:55 p.m.: Action News Jax has learned that two students have been charged with felonies in relation to the alleged racist messages and threats sent to a student at Bishop John J. Snyder High School on Jacksonville’s Westside.

Original story from 1/30/2023 below:

A Jacksonville family is outraged and speaking out after their son allegedly received racist messages and threats from fellow students at Bishop John Snyder High School in Westside Jacksonville.

Now, the family is taking to social media, calling out the boys who allegedly sent these messages to this student. This all comes after these alleged messages were sent to the student in a Snapchat group chat.

One of the messages states the student isn’t allowed to use any words from the dictionary because, quote, “white people made them.”

Later in the chat, another fellow student is then seen referencing the nickname of the student and suggesting that he’s “dead.”

One boy in the chat then proceeded to allegedly send this picture of him with a firearm, saying “10 v 1.” Another student allegedly suggested that the student would get “jumped.”

It’s also alleged that they threatened the targeted student’s entire household, saying they’ll, quote, “black hawk down” his residence.

The family has now filed a police report with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Action News Jax spoke with the allegedly targeted student’s father on Monday night, who says it’s been a painful time for his son and the family.

“It’s a lot of pain. There’s things in those messages that my son will never forget,” Corker Wimberly said. “I don’t wanna have to worry about my son. And I don’t want any parent to have to worry about the safety of their son, or their kid.”

Wimberly also met with school officials and says the school is investigating and taking the matter seriously.

“It can’t be swept under the rug at all,” Corker says. “And I think the school, Bishop Snyder, is taking the necessary precautions and got a good plan of action.”

Action News Jax has also requested the police reports associated with this incident and will provide further updates as they become available.

