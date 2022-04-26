Father who ‘sprang into action’ to save kids in Independence fire remains hospitalized

Days after a fire hospitalized four people in Independence, including three children, two family members remain in critical condition.

The Independence Fire Department responded at 8:34 a.m. Saturday to the home in the 900 block of South Mill Street where they found heavy smoke coming from the front door. The fire was extinguished by 8:55 a.m., the city said.

#IndepFireBrief - At 8:34AM, crews from Station 1, 2, 4, and 7 were dispatched to a reported residential fire in the 900 block of S Mills Street. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke showing from the front door. 1/2 — @cityofIndepmo (@CityOfIndepMO) April 23, 2022

Eleven people were in the house at the time, including three adults and 8 children across two families.

It’s believed the fire may have started from an overheated tablet and charger in one of the kids’ rooms, the family said in a GoFundMe post as part of an online fundraiser. An 11-year-old boy was the first to notice the fire and tell his parents.

“His father, Curtis Jewett, sprang into action and rescued the younger children from a mattress that was engulfed in flames,” the fundraiser reads.

Jewett suffered burns to his hands, feet and face, according to the post. He remained intubated with lung damage from smoke inhalation as of Sunday.

Three of the children he rescued were also hospitalized, including a 2-year-old girl who suffered carbon dioxide poisoning, and two other children who were severely burned.

The GoFundMe, created to help the two families who were staying in the home, will help pay for the cost of finding a new home as well as medical expenses, loved ones said.

As of Tuesday morning, the fundraiser had reached about $1,275 of its $100,000 goal.

The Red Cross has also provided some assistance.