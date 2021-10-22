Father to stand trial on endangerment charge

Oct. 22—A father, discovered by police to be keeping a baby in a messy room at a Joplin hotel where he'd been in an armed dispute with another guest, waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on a child endangerment charge.

Bradley A. Roberts, 31, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on a felony count of first-degree child endangerment. Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division for Dec. 1.

Joplin police arrested Roberts on June 10 during their response to a report of a disturbance involving a weapon at a hotel on West 30th Street.

A probable-cause affidavit states that Roberts had been in a verbal dispute with another guest of the motel during which both men displayed guns. Roberts was holding his child during the altercation, according to the affidavit.

Further investigation by police led to the discovery that the room he and the child were staying in was littered with trash and cigarette butts, had not been cleaned for some time and had no working air conditioner. The Missouri Department of Social Services was contacted and took the child into state custody, according to the affidavit.