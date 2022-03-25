Father, step-mother of Harmony Montgomery formally charged with felonies

Mar. 25—The father and step-mother of Harmony Montgomery have been formally charged with crimes uncovered as investigators searched for the missing Manchester girl, authorities announced Friday.

Meanwhile, Manchester police announced that the reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Harmony to $150,000. The girl hasn't been seen since the fall of 2019, when she was 5 years old.

"We hope this increase may be what it takes for the right person to come forward," reads a statement issued Friday by Manchester police. Police said the dedicated tip line — 603-203-6060 — remains open.

A Hillsborough County grand jury charged Adam Montgomery, 30, with striking Harmony in the face sometime in July 2019. The charge is a Class B felony, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 to 30 years in prison because it involves a child under the age of 13.

At the time of the alleged crime, the Montgomery family was living in a house on Gilford Street on the West Side of Manchester.

Meanwhile, Kayla Montgomery is charged with a Class A felony charge of theft by deception. She is charged with receiving state welfare-related benefits for Harmony over a seven month period ending in June 2021. Authorities said Harmony was not a member of the household at the time.

Her crime carries a maximum sentence of 7 1/2 to 15 years in prison.

Their defense attorneys did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment. Indictments represent formal charges against a defendant, who still must go through a trial where prosecutors must prove their guilt.

According to authorities, both Adam and Kayla Montgomery are in the county-run Valley Street jail in Manchester. That appears to be a change for Kayla.

In late February, a judge allowed Kayla to be released from jail and stay free on her own recognizance if she successfully completed a drug treatment program. Attorney General prosecutor Jesse O'Neill confirmed that she is at Valley Street jail but provided no additional information.

Story continues

Kayla Montgomery has had three children with Adam Montgomery but was not living with him in late December, when Manchester police began a search for Harmony.

Harmony's disappearance has raised questions with how thorough the state Division for Children, Youth and Families handled the case.

Gov. Chris Sununu has called Adam Montgomery a "monstrous drug dealer" and "horrible individual." But the governor has mostly criticized Massachusetts courts for placing the girl with her father.

Kayla Montgomery is next scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North on April 7 for a routine case conference. Adam Montgomery is to appear for the same reason on June 28.