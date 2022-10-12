Father, stepson from Washington arrested for roles in Jan. 6 breach of US Capitol

A father and stepson from Washington state were arrested in Tacoma on Wednesday for their roles in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Caden Paul Gottfried, 20, and Richard Slaughter, 40, are charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers using a deadly or dangerous weapon, interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder and other misdemeanors. Slaughter faces additional felony charges.

According to court documents, Slaughter and Gottfried illegally entered the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021, and joined rioters on the Lower West Terrace.

Slaughter was among a group near the entrance to a tunnel area that leads to the entrance of the Capitol Building.

Around 3:30 p.m., Slaughter grabbed a police shield from another rioter and kept it from a police officer. Slaughter then told officers, among other things, “You guys need to stand down. Just walk away, nobody will (expletive) hurt any of you.”

According to court documents, just before 4 p.m., Slaughter used a long pole to attack officers and handed chemical spray to another rioter in the crowd.

Gottfried was also near the front of the tunnel area at the time. Around 4 p.m., he was among a group who used their body weight to push against a line of officers. Officers pulled Gottfried into the tunnel, where he was detained. He was later released.

Since the Jan. 6 insurrection, more than 880 people have been arrested in all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the Capitol Building. More than 270 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.