Father still missing following Amber Alert incident Saturday

Jun. 12—While a 10-month-old child has safely been returned to its mother following an Amber Alert Saturday, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office is still looking for the child's father.

Anthony Mullen Jr., 37, triggered the alert Saturday morning after sheriff's officials say he unlawfully entered a Sweetwood Drive apartment in the Town of Lockport and took the child from the mother.

Following the alert, deputies found the car Mullen was driving unoccupied in the Woodlands Manufacturing Home Community and began searching the neighborhood for him.

While they were searching, deputies were informed that a relative of Mullen had delivered the missing child to Buffalo Police. The unharmed child was then reunited with its mother.

Sheriff's officials say they are still investigating the matter and looking for Mullen. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Keith Hetrick at 716-438-3335 or the sheriff's office communication center at 716-438-3393.