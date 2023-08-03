Father of suspect accused of massive Bellevue arson speaks out

Twenty-two apartment units are being called a total loss after a massive fire at the Colonial Square Apartment Homes in Bellevue, according to a regional property manager on site Wednesday.

Police sid the suspect intentionally started the blaze after an altercation with his dad and a three-hour SWAT standoff. The suspect, 21-year-old Kevin Wright, is charged with first-degree arson and domestic violence.

Court documents said the suspect stacked furniture up against the windows and doors before starting the fire at his father’s apartment. During the SWAT negotiations, officers heard the smoke alarms beeping and that’s when they finally forced their way inside. Three officers had to be treated for smoke inhalation but were okay.

The father of the suspect, Kenneth Wright, said he has now lost all of his possessions.

“I don’t have no home. My clothes – fire. My bed – fire,” Wright said.

Wright is deaf and was also signing in ASL as he spoke. “My hearing aids, my laptop, iPad, computer, everything – I lost everything,” he said, getting emotional.

Wright said his son, who is on medication and does not live at the apartments, showed up at his home Tuesday afternoon upset about something.

“I don’t know if he was high on drugs or something, so I was scared. I was scared of him. I don’t know what he was going to do to me, I thought he was going to hurt me so I just go ahead and called 911,” Wright said. “I gave him some money, gave him $250 and told him to calm down. I said if you clean up for me I’ll pay you. So he got mad.”

Shortly after, police and SWAT responded.

People in neighboring units heard the commotion.

“They were knocking on a door and this guy didn’t want to come out,” said Steve Vannoy.

He said then he saw the blaze.

“It was about 40-foot flames,” Vannoy said. “Apparently it just caught quick.”

His apartment had some smoke damage but he will be able to return to it Wednesday night.

Bellevue police made their way inside and arrested the 21-year-old suspect.

Now Wright is without his belongings – and at least for now, without his son.

“I don’t know why my son do that… he’s in jail.” Wright said. “I hope I have a new home. Please pray for me.”

Court documents said the younger Wright was also involved in a robbery about a mile away in the 14700 block of Northeast 20th Street around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Bellevue Police said he was confrontational with staff, demanded property, stole an electronic device, and threatened employees before taking off.

The suspect’s bail was set for $250,000. Now the Red Cross is helping people impacted by this fire and said they would help the senior Wright with obtaining new hearing aids among other immediate needs.

Property management said all tenants are required to have renters insurance, which will be able to cover temporary housing while units are repaired. A spokesperson also said they were also working with tenants to help them get placed into other housing.