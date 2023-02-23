Father of suspect in murder of 15-year-old Peachtree City girl killed in bank parking lot

Police are trying to determine if there’s a link to the murder of a 15-year-old girl and a second murder nearby. Police have arrested three teens for the murder of Madison Gesswein in Fayette County.

Two of the three went to school with Gesswein. One suspect is the son of a murder victim.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in South Fulton where police are comparing notes to see if there’s a connection.

When Peachtree City police announced the arrests of Justus Smith, Yeshua Mathis, and Jacobean Brown in the murder of Gesswein, it raised the eyebrows of detectives trying to solve another murder in the City of South Fulton.

“It is one heck of a coincidence,” the City of South Futon Lt. Ronnie Wyatt said.

Jacobean Brown is the son of Bryan Brown, who was murdered in the Wells Fargo parking lot on Old Bill Cook Road on Feb.10.

Jacobean posted a photo of his dad on Facebook, with the caption ‘imma make you proud.’ And another photo where he hashtagged a broken heart emoji, “Justice for Bryan and hashtagged ‘LL-pops.

City of South Fulton police says the fact that Bryan Brown was killed and now his son is accused of murder a couple of weeks later is something they want to look at.

“It is a coincidence that’s worth taking note but we’re going to stay the course and make sure we investigate things properly,” Wyatt said.

South Fulton police reached out to Peachtree City police.

“We did exchange information and facts just to make sure we could help each other out with our respective situations,” Wyatt said.

City of South Fulton police says they need the public’s help to solve Bryan’s murder.

“We’re encouraging people to come forward with anything they can say that could help move this case along,” Wyatt said.

Police say they are going through surveillance video trying to find something that will lead to the killer.

The three teens in Gesswein’s murder went before a judge and heard they will be staying behind bars for now on murder charges.

