Father tackles Oklahoma pastor accused of touching child inappropriately at bus stop

An Oklahoma pastor was arrested bloodied and beaten Wednesday on an alleged sex crime complaint, authorities said.

Michael Coghill, 33, was detained after a boy's father caught the pastor inappropriately touching his son as he waited for a school bus with other children, according to Oklahoma City police.

Residents of the 9-year-old boy's neighborhood were in shock, News9 reported.

"There's hardly any words that are camera appropriate," witness Lisa Ward said. "It's just sickening."

Coghill lives in the area and is a minister at a local church, a police report said.

"I just thought he was a runner in the neighborhood," Ward said.

"He knew the time he would be there every day," Ward said. "That was the hardest part, the most disgusting part."

The victim told his parents that Coghill had stopped at his bus stop and touched him uncomfortably several times, the police report said.

Upon hearing his son's admission, the boy's father waited by the bus stop to see if Coghill would show up.



"While he was watching the school bus stop, our suspect ran by him, ran past the bus stop where the children were waiting. Turned around, came back, and stopped where he touched the child," said Oklahoma City Police Department Sgt. Dillon Quirk.

Seeing this, the victim's father tackled Coghill. Police arrived and detained Coghill, who had noticeable wounds to his head and face.

"He was in the cop car all bloody," Ward said.

"We were shocked at this news, as he had a clean background check, and we have received no reports or claims against him during his tenure," said the Lakehoma Church of Christ, where Coghill ministers. "Church leadership has no tolerance for any type of abuse and is meeting tonight to discuss next steps. We will cooperate with authorities as needed."

Coghill, treated at a local hospital, was then detained in the Oklahoma County Detention Center on one complaint of indecent acts to a child, authorities said.

