Father of teen accused in fatal shooting at Lamar High School sentenced on gun charge

The father of the 15-year-old accused of shooting and killing a classmate at Lamar High School in Arlington was sentenced Thursday to more than six years for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.

The 50-year-old man, who the Star-Telegram is not naming so as not to identify the juvenile defendant, pleaded guilty to the charge in May. Court documents say a Mossberg 500 was used in the shooting at Lamar High School in which authorities said the teen took his father’s shotgun and killed another student on March 20.

Jashawn Poirier, 16, died at a hospital after he was shot outside the school. Another student, a girl who was sitting on a bench, suffered a graze injury to her face.

While executing a search warrant, investigators found paperwork for the shotgun along with a Smith & Wesson .357 gauge revolver, a .40 caliber Glock handgun and a Smith & Wesson variant of an AR-15.

It was illegal for the father to possess firearms because of convictions in 1996 for first-degree robbery and sexual battery in Louisiana, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release. The Department of Justice said the man attempted to purchase firearms from licensed dealers in 2014 and 2020 but was denied after background checks flagged his prior convictions.

The 15-year-old son accused of opening fire at the school is facing state charges of capital murder and aggravated assault. His trial may begin later this month in Tarrant County Juvenile Court.