Father of teen beaten outside Gilbert In-N-Out speaks after police reopen 4 criminal investigations

GILBERT, Ariz. - The Gilbert Police Department is digging deeper into the so-called "Gilbert Goons" gang and the growing concern about teen violence in the community.

GPD just announced they're reopening four criminal cases. At least one of those cases involves a 16-year-old who was beaten at an In-N-Out restaurant's parking lot in Gilbert near Williams Field Road and Market Street.

This assault and robbery happened on August 18. It's the reason why Richard Kuehner withdrew his son from school to live with his mother overseas. Kuehner says it's not safe for his son to walk out in public.

Several events led up to the moment Kuehner's son was attacked in the beginning of the school year. It first started out with his son receiving threatening messages on Snapchat from someone he didn't know.

"They were pretty violent. Some had pictures of a gun pointed at him and, you know, threatening manners and stuff like that."

Kuehner says he notified his son's school immediately and then the Chandler Unified School District.

"A week after that, the same kids that were threatened and they showed up to my house. They knew where I worked. They knew what car I drove. They knew where I lived. So they showed up at my house threatening me and my son."

On Aug. 18, Kuehner says his son drove to the In-N-Out and was attacked in the parking lot.

"He pulls his car up and a white pickup truck comes with a bunch of kids in the back. Ten of them jump out and start attacking him."

Kuehner's son suffered internal kidney damage and blood could be seen coming out of his mouth. His Nike shoes were also stolen.

"This has been an hour that night that happened with the police officer going through my son's phone. And we went through every message they have just to see if, you know, maybe my son instigated something or not. We couldn't find any connection or anything. He doesn't even know these kids."

Nobody was ever arrested for this attack.

"I was really feeling like there was no hope," said Kuehner. "They gave me a case number. I tried following up with them. Nothing. They never really gave me an answer."

Four months later, GPD reopened this case. A week ago, police released photos of the teens believed to be involved in this assault. They're asking for assistance in identifying them.

"I'm grateful that it's open and we're making some progress. But I'm also frustrated as a parent that something didn't happen sooner. If any of these kids are the same kids that attacked Preston [Lord] and they would have done the right thing, maybe Preston would be alive today. So I try not to think about that," said Kuehner.

Kuehner doesn't know if the "Gilbert Goons" group is responsible for the assault.

"I moved to Gilbert because it was ranked the safest city in Arizona and the second safest city in the United States. And they had the best school. So you know, that was the reason I came here. So for this all being uncovered is very disheartening. And I'm just amazed that nothing's happened sooner."

Kuehner says after the attack, he sent his son overseas for safety. So far, he's spent $15,000 on medical bills for his son.

Police have not connected this attack to the attack on Preston Lord or other cases involving teen violence in the East Valley, but they are still investigating.