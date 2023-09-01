Father of teen fatally stabbed at Havre de Grace McDonald's remembers son as bright soul

Sep. 1—Charles "Chucky" Faison's world abruptly changed nearly two weeks ago when his son, Kamren Faison, was fatally stabbed in the parking lot of a McDonald's in Havre de Grace.

Kamren was Faison's first child, and only son, and at just 17, he lost his life. Now Faison, 41, is taking life day by day.

Faison has lived with his mother, Janeice, 69, a former bus driver, in Harford County, since 1989. After Kamren's mother, Stace Sullivan, was sentenced to jail when her son was 6 months old, the boy lived with Faison and Janeice full-time in Havre de Grace.

When Sullivan was released from jail, she decided that it would be best for her son to stay with Faison. Currently, Sullivan lives in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and has nine children, including an 11-month old with her current husband. Kamren was her third child and first son.

The Faison family moved to Aberdeen in 2013, but they remained active in the Havre de Grace community. Kamren played basketball for the Parks and Recreational team, and attended the Boys and Girls Club in Havre de Grace.

Faison is a professional barber, and would offer free haircuts for the first day of school.

"We were always in the area," Faison said.

Kamren's younger sisters — London, now 7, and Briasia, 5 — joined the family years later.

Kamren played football for Emmorton Elementary School in 2016 when he was 10 years old. He stopped playing before entering high school.

"He was into everything as a kid into middle school," said Faison. "During adolescence, he was just trying to find himself. "

When Janeice became ill in 2021, it took a toll on the family. In addition to his grandmother's illness, Kamren was being bullied in school, and his performance in school suffered. He was enrolled in the Center for Educational Opportunity in Aberdeen.

Through the challenges, Faison said, other kids may have envied Kamren's family support.

"A lot of people were just jealous about what he was doing and how much love that he had, and they didn't have it at home," Faison said. "It wasn't like he was having problems in school [academically], it was just the people."

The Aug. 21 altercation that ending in the stabbing started when Kamren stepped in to stop a fight between a group of girls and a female friend, Sullivan said.

Faison does not know the suspects but said his son had encounters with them before. Police are not naming them because they are minors.

Havre de Grace Police Department Cpl. Philip Goertz said the suspects and a female were in one vehicle and Kamren and another female were in a second vehicle when their paths crossed. According to witness reports, the occupants of both vehicles were throwing items out their windows at one another while the vehicles were moving, Goertz said.

Kamren pulled into the McDonald's parking lot at 802 Pulaski Highway. When the suspects' car pulled up, Goertz said, two fights broke out — one between the suspects and Kamren and another between the girls. Kamren was stabbed during the altercation with the two suspects, and he attempted to go into the restaurant for help before collapsing, Goertz said.

Friends of Faison reached out to him on Facebook to tell him what had happened to his son. He was at home and waiting for Kamren to come back with his car, according to Faison.

"I really didn't know the severity of the wound," said Faison. "I didn't think that it would be this traumatic. They didn't need to get into detail because I was already two steps out the door."

Faison lives 11 miles away from the McDonald's in Havre de Grace on Pulaski Highway. When he arrived, Kamren had been already transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore for surgery.

"They had him stable for a while," said Faison. "He kept coding out after the surgery was successful. His body wasn't strong enough to withstand the rest of the trauma that was going on. I just can't wrap my head around the whole situation."

Faison wants people to know that Kamren was a bright soul.

"He was a giving person; he'd give you the shirt off his back. That's the type of person my son was," Faison said.

About 200 teenagers and young adults attended a vigil for Kamren in front of the McDonald's on Wednesday night. It was overwhelming, according to Faison.

Faison said he has no sympathy for the suspects and believes that youths need to find other ways to resolve conflicts.

"When you choose violence, you're altering your life and everybody else's lives," Faison said. "Be careful what you do because whatever you do can change what the next couple minutes of your life could be. Nobody's promised tomorrow."

A GoFundMe was set up on behalf of Kamren's family but was disabled after reaching $7,425 in donations that organizer Vernon Bradford said have been given to the family for burial expenses.

Services will be held Saturday at Congregational Christian Church, 4100 Webster Road in Havre de Grace. A viewing will be held from 11 to 11:45 a.m. and the funeral will be from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Originally Published: Sep 01, 2023 at 2:25 pm