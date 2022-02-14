Father of teen killed in Parkland school shooting arrested after climbing D.C. crane to demand gun reform

The father of a child who was killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School the Parkland, Fla., on Valentine’s Day 2018 was arrested Monday after he climbed a crane in Washington, D.C., to demonstrate for gun reform.

Manuel Oliver, the father of Joaquin “Guac” Oliver, one of 17 people who were killed in the shooting, posted a video of his demonstration on Twitter with the caption “Happy valentines.”

“The whole world will listen to Joaquin today. He has a very important message. I asked for a meeting with Joe Biden a month ago. Never got that meeting,” Oliver said in the video.

According to a statement, Oliver was launching an initiative called “Shock Market,” which is aims to force “lawmakers and Americans to face our country’s inaction, which has resulted in a tragic and shameful reputation for gun violence under the influence of the NRA.”

“Using near real-time data, the Shock Market tracks gun violence that is taking place under the Biden administration — more than 44,000 as of today — giving Americans the ability to share with the President and his Administration the alarming rates of gun violence epidemic via Twitter,” the statement said. “The first step is to get Biden to deliver a comprehensive plan at the state of the union.”

Oliver was charged with unlawful entry and destruction of property, police said Monday afternoon.

Nicolas Cruz pleaded guilty last October to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder for the shooting which took the lives of 14 students and three staff members and wounded another 17.