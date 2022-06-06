Father: Teenager killed at graduation party in Marietta was protecting others when he was shot

Police are trying to figure out who shot and killed a 17-year-old high school student in Marietta.

The shooting happened on May 21, 2022, inside the Walton Village apartment complex on Roberta Drive.

Police say they observed a large number of teenagers and young adults attempting to flee the area when they arrived at the scene.

Officers found Grayson Green lying on the ground near the entrance with a gunshot wound, but he didn’t survive.

“He loved his family. He loved everybody around him. There’s going to be so much about my son that I’m going to miss. Just hearing him say, ‘Hey dad.’ He could light up a room with his dimples,” said Tishamba Green, who is Grayson’s father.

Green’s future was just as bright as his smile.

“He was getting ready to setup his music production company. He just got his LLC,” Tishamba Green said.

Green’s father said his son died trying to protect someone else.

“My sons a hero. When that person pulled out a gun for the most part he stepped in front, he didn’t run from the situation, he protected that person,” Tishamba Green said.

Green’s family is desperate for witnesses to come forward.

“The main thing is do what’s right and parents ask your kids if your child went to that party and have them speak up. There’s a killer out there on the loose and that shouldn’t even be happening right now. Everybody claims they love Grayson, then speak up for Grayson,” Tishamba Green said.

Witnesses can contact the Marietta Police Department directly, or via Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta if they wish to remain anonymous.

Marietta Police Department Tip line: 770-794-6990

Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta: 404-577-TIPS (8477)

Additionally, Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter.

The Walton Village and Walton Communities have offered to match Crime Stoppers, raising the total reward up to $4,000.

If you wish to speak directly with the investigators working the case, you may also contact MPD Detective Megan Haas (770-794-5477), or MPD Detective Chris Lindsey (770-794-5469).

