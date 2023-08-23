Father of Tennessee Titans player Caleb Farley killed in N.C. house explosion

The father of Tennessee Titans player Caleb Farley was killed when a home owned by the NFL player exploded late Monday, officials said.

The blast that occurred at the Mooresville home just before midnight killed Robert Matthew Farley, 61, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

There is no foul play suspected, the sheriff’s office said.

Caleb Farley, a 24-year-old cornerback drafted by the Titans in 2021, was not home at the time of the explosion.

Caleb Farley #3 of the Tennessee Titans warms up before a NFL Preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Bears defeated the Titans 27-24. (Wesley Hitt / Getty Images file)

“We’re looking into an issue of natural gas, but the investigation is ongoing,” Kent Greene, director of fire services and emergency management, told reporters.

One other person, described as a friend of Caleb Farley, was injured in the explosion, Greene said. Fire officials found him leaving the premises when they arrived, and his injuries were not considered to be life-threatening. He was concussed by the blast, Greene said.

Robert Farley lived at the home, and his body was found around 4:30 a.m. in the wreckage, Greene said.

Greene said officials believe Robert Farley was Caleb Farley’s father. The Titans news section of the team’s website also reported he was the NFL player’s father.

Farley’s mother, Robin Farley, died of breast cancer in 2018, according to the team’s website.

Utility company Dominion Energy said it was continuing to work in coordination with emergency officials in the investigation, and said its condolences go to all those affected.

Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel said his thoughts and those of the team are with Caleb Farley and his family.

“I think what’s important is that we do everything that we can to support Caleb, his family, and do everything that we can to be there for him,” Vrabel told reporters Tuesday.

A neighbor told NBC affiliate WCNC of Charlotte that the explosion occurred just about midnight, and that it shook their house.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation. Mooresville is a town of around 50,000 about 25 miles north of Charlotte.

