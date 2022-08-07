Father, three children found dead in car in northwest Oklahoma City, police say

Typical "Police Line Do Not Cross" barricade tape, often seen cordoning off crime scenes.

A father shot his three young children to death Saturday in northwest Oklahoma City before killing himself, Oklahoma City police said.

About 4:20 a.m., police received an emergency call about the father making alarming statements, authorities said.

The father left his neighborhood with the three children, who were all under the age of 7.

Police initially went to conduct a welfare check but soon were searching for the father and three children.

More:Man arrested after shootout leaves two women injured Thursday night

Later that morning, a passerby near NW 112 Terrace and Treemont Lanediscovered the car in which the father and three children were each dead from gunshot wounds, police said.

The neighborhood is about a half-mile from the father’s neighborhood, police said.

The Oklahoma Police Department said more information would be released Monday.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Deaths of father, three children were murder, suicide, OKC police say