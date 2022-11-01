Father of three dead, woman wounded in shooting outside Brooklyn NYCHA development

A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting outside a Brooklyn housing project Monday, police said.

The shooter chased at least one of the victims through a walkway of the Sheepshead Bay Houses on Avenue V near Nostrand Ave. around 5:10 p.m., according to police and sources.

The man fired off at least 11 shots as he ran after his target, eventually emerging on Avenue V.

A 19-year-old woman was hit in the chest, right knee and hip and Jamel Nicholson, 25, was shot in the chest and buttocks, cops said.

The woman fell to the ground while Nicholson ran for about a block before collapsing on nearby Brown St. between two parked cars, sources said.

“There were three shots and then a whole lot after that,” said witness Jamel Davis, 42. “This young boy came running behind me into my building saying, ‘They were shooting at me.’ When it was over, there were two people lying out there.”

The shooter took off in a white van heading in the wrong direction on Haring St., which goes one way, sources said.

Both victims were taken to Brookdale University Hospital, but Nicholson could not be saved. The woman is in stable condition.

Nicholson was a father to three children.

“He was a good father and a loving man,” the mother of one of his children told the Daily News. “He leaves three kids. We can’t believe this.”

There were no immediate arrests as police worked to track down the gunman.