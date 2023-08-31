Father of Tolleson council member killed over money argument, records show

The father of Tolleson council member Jimmy Davis Jr. was shot and killed Sunday following an argument between him and a woman "over the manipulation of money from a bank account belonging to him," according to court documents obtained by The Arizona Republic.

Tolleson police said Wednesday that Jimmy Davis Sr. was shot and killed Sunday morning at around 9:35 a.m. near 99th Avenue and Van Buren Street in a residential driveway. Police said a verbal argument between Davis Sr. and another man ended when he revealed a gun and fired a single shot at Davis Sr.

“I am devastated by the loss of my father and humbly request privacy for our family during this time of mourning," Davis Jr. said in a statement released by Tolleson police.

Police added the argument between Davis Sr. and the man was a personal matter and had no association with the Tolleson City Council, or any of its council members.

Per court documents, witnesses at the scene told police that the incident stemmed from an argument between Davis Sr. and a woman over his bank account. The altercation turned physical at one point, when a "male associate" of the woman, identified as 34-year-old Bryan Ray Lecates, got involved, drawing a shotgun.

Lecates pointed the shotgun at Davis Sr. as well as othesr in the immediate vicinity, which ultimately ended with Lecates firing a shot at Davis Sr., killing him.

Court documents state that both Lecates and the woman ran from the scene on foot and were outstanding while police investigated the incident.

Detectives were able to obtain and confirm Lecates phone number through the course of the investigation, as well as positively ID him after presenting witnesses a photo lineup.

Investigators also learned that Lecates was currently on probation with the Maricopa County Probation Office and had last communicated with his probation officer two days after the murder saying he was moving to a new place in Tempe and in the process of making that location permanent, according to court documents.

A search warrant was secured on Lecates phone for tracking and use of cell site simulator for the number, in which both Tolleson and Phoenix police documented its movement.

As crews worked the warrant, they found that Lecates had regularly been in contact with someone, who had owned a 2007 Dodge Durango that was in the same tracking radius as Lecates number over an extended period of time. Investigators believed Lecates had been using the car.

Police eventually traced Lecates number to his apartment in Phoenix, where they found the Durango parked outside the complex. Officers were able to detect the unit which the phone was in and upon seeing Lecates exit, took him into custody.

Lecates was booked into jail on $750,000 bond and was facing multiple charges including one count of second degree murder, one count of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person and one count of aggravated assault.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tolleson council member's father killed following money argument