Father in Townsend stabbing dies Thursday, bringing death count to 4 in family attack

Donald Grier Sr., formerly the lone survivor of a quadruple stabbing in Townsend on Dec. 3, died early Thursday from his injuries, New Castle County Police reported.

Donald Sr., 68, was found bleeding on the front step of his house on Camerton Lane two weeks ago after his son, Donald Grier Jr., stabbed him with a hunting knife, according to court records. He was the only victim able to tell responding police officers what happened inside the house that night.

The others – 70-year-old Alicia Grier, 53-year-old Linda Santucci and 19-year-old Michael Santucci Jr. – were already dead or in critical condition when officers arrived, according to police.

New Castle County Police investigate on Camerton Lane in Townsend early Friday evening, Dec. 3, 2021.

Donald Sr. was taken to Christiana Medical Center that night, and New Castle County Police reported he died there at 12:06 a.m. on Dec. 16.

Donald Jr. was arrested and charged with killing his stepmother, step-sister and nephew – and now father, too. He faces felony charges of murder, attempted murder, reckless endangering and possession of a deadly weapon

He is set to appear in court on Jan. 5. In the meantime, he remains in prison on more than $8 million cash bail.

