Simi Valley father trapped in Gaza amid Israeli bombing freed
A Simi Valley man is among the dozens of Americans who have finally been able to escape Gaza by crossing a border to Egypt.
A powerful regional force, Egypt has ties to both the United States and Israel. So far, it has done little to help Gazans displaced by Israeli bombing.
The world is watching the humanitarian crisis in Gaza unfold in real time through firsthand accounts documented on, of all places, Snapchat. Israel has retaliated against Hamas’ October 7 attack with unprecedented force against the Palestinian territory, claiming over 9,000 Palestinian lives according to Gaza Health Ministry numbers reported by the Associated Press. The Committee to Protect Journalists reports that at least 30 journalists have been killed since Israel’s bombardment and total blockade of the region began, and journalists in Gaza say that without consistent access to food, water and power, it’s becoming “impossible” to continue reporting.
As the war rages in Gaza — and the civilian death toll continues to climb — the conflict is playing out in classrooms and on college campuses in the United States, where threats to Jewish and Muslim students and faculty are on the rise.
The heavy bombings in Gaza have taken a toll on reporters and their families.
