Father turns in son after man shot in head at local AutoZone, records show

An alleged gunman is behind bars after his father reportedly turned him in to police after a shooting at a local AutoZone.

The shooting happened July 10 in the AutoZone parking lot at 4394 Summer Ave.

Memphis Police found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to an affidavit, a witness told officers the alleged shooter got into a white truck and fled the scene, along with a silver Chevy Tahoe.

The witness described the gunman to the police.

Officers saw a man driving a Chevy Tahoe in the area and spoke with him.

The man identified the person who shot the victim and told police he fled after the shooting, records show.

The alleged shooter’s father told police he was at home when his son came inside panicked, saying there was a shooting at AutoZone.

The father said his son packed some clothes and left, according to the affidavit.

He then found his son, identified as David Asua, Jr., and brought him to police at the AutoZone.

Asua Jr., 19, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to the affidavit.

