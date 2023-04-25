Father of UGA football player killed in crash plans to file lawsuit against university

The family of a University of Georgia player killed in a car crash is planning to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the university.

Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy died in a Jan. 15 crash that happened hours after the football program held a back-to-back championship parade in Athens. Recruiting analyst Victoria Bowles and offensive lineman Warren McClendon survived the crash.

Athens-Clarke police previously determined in its investigation that racing, reckless driving, speed and alcohol impairment contributed to the crash.

Police said LeCroy had been speeding through downtown Athens in a black Ford Expedition leased by the school and racing against former UGA star Jalen Carter. LeCroy also had a blood alcohol concentration level twice the legal limit at the time of the crash.

On Tuesday, Channel 2 Action News obtained a copy of ante litem notice dated April 11 that was sent by attorneys representing Devin Willock’s father, Dave Willock, to the Georgia Board of Regents.

By Georgia law, an ante litem notice is required if someone is considering suing the government.

RELATED STORIES:

According to the ante litem notice, Willock will seek $2 million in funeral, burial and medical expenses as well as “physical and mental pain and suffering arising out of his injuries in the collision” before Willock’s death. The attorneys wrote that the UGAAA and LeCroy’s estate may be sued separately from the board.

The letter disputes statements made by the university in the weeks following the crash.

UGA athletics said on Jan. 24 that the football players and staff members were not engaged in athletic department activities when the crash occurred.

Story continues

However, the letter from Willock’s family alleges that LeCroy was on call that weekend from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16 “to assist with players, recruits, and coaches”

The attorneys said they have texts and emails about vehicle instructions assigned to her and that she would keep the vehicle until the celebration activities ended.

The letter claims that LeCroy and Bowles of agreed to meet players and recruits at the Toppers strip club in downtown Athens before players asked to go to a nearby Waffle House and that LeCroy was driving impaired at the time of the crash on Barrett Shoals Parkway.

“LeCroy consumed alcohol at various UGAAA sites and Celebration locations on January 14, 2023 before the crash-as did other attendees at those Celebration sites. Alcohol supplied by the UGAAA caterers to attendees.”

The letter also alleges the university knew of LeCroy’s history of speeding tickets when she was hired and accused them of negligence by allowing LeCroy to have access to an SUV leased by the school.

The letter ends that LeCroy was doing “as she was directed” the night of the crash.

“That purpose or direction given to the analysts may have served the UGAAA’s purposes for the Celebration and recruiting activities that weekend, but serving that purpose did not end well for the Willock family or the LeCroy and Bowles families.”

Greg Trevor, the Associate Vice President for Marketing and Communications for the University of Georgia, released a statement on behalf of the university, writing:

“While we continue to grieve for the Willock family, the demand letter from an attorney for Devin’s father is full of inaccuracies. The claims you have identified from the letter are false, and the university disputes them in the strongest terms. Mr. Jackson has not provided the university with any sources or evidentiary bases to support these reckless claims. As we have made clear, personal use of vehicles rented for recruiting activities was strictly prohibited. Ms. LeCroy was not engaged in athletic department duties around the time of the accident, and her personal use of the car after her recruiting duties ended earlier that evening was therefore unauthorized.”

TV News Copier_20230425_160150 by Allie Goolrick on Scribd











