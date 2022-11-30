Father waives charges in connection with newborn daughter's death; free on bail

1
Jerry Lynott, The Times Leader, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
·2 min read

Nov. 30—The father of an infant girl who died after allegedly breastfeeding from her fentanyl-using mother waived his preliminary hearing on drug and child endangerment charges.

Luzerne County court records showed Gary Travinski of Larksville waived endangering the welfare of children and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl charges on Nov. 23, the same day he was released from the county Correctional Facility on $100,000 unsecured bail.

The Pennsylvania State Police and Luzerne County District Attorney's Office arrested Travinski and his wife Jennifer on Nov. 18 in connection with the Nov. 28, 2021 death of their 16-day-old daughter Arya at the Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital where she was transported for emergency medical treatment. The couple were arraigned committed to the county prison.

Gary Travinski, 40, was scheduled for a hearing Friday on charges he allegedly possessed and delivered the synthetic opioid fentanyl to his wife and daughter and put the infant's life in danger by allowing her to breastfeed from her mother who was using the drug.

The hearing for Jennifer Travinski, 45, was still scheduled for Friday before District Justice David Barilla in Forty Fort on charges of third-degree murder, aggravated assault, child endangerment and drug possession charges. She remained held without bail in the county prison.

Investigators said they obtained a warrant to seize more than 200 baggies that later tested positive for the synthetic opioid fentanyl in the couple's Highlark Drive house after first responders were called there for an unresponsive infant the night of Nov. 27, 2021. Laboratory tests of bottled breast milk kept in a refrigerator in the house also showed it contained fentanyl. A Lehigh County Coroners Office investigation report further stated the infant died "due to the adverse effects of fentanyl exposure complicating acute pneumonia" and listed the cause of death as accidental.

The couple initially denied using illegal narcotics when questioned by investigators, the criminal complaints against the husband and wife said. But Gary Travinski later admitted to using fentanyl. Toxicology reports of blood samples taken from the couple also tested positive for fentanyl. Additionally, investigators said Jennifer Travinski overdosed while pregnant and on vacation in Delaware in August 2021 and against medical advice left the hospital where she was being treated, stating she had an appointment with a detox center in Pennsylvania.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.

