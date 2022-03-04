Father waives hearing in daughter's slaying

Mar. 4—A Joplin man accused of fatally shooting his teenage daughter for throwing a bottle at him during an argument has been ordered to stand trial on murder charges.

Todd J. Mayes, 59, waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. The defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court was set for April 4 by Associate Judge Joe Hensley.

Mayes was arguing the night of Jan. 9 with 17-year-old Prayer Nickelsen on the second floor of their home at 310 S. Connor Ave. when she threw a bottle at him, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

The document states that he went downstairs, retrieved a 9 mm pistol from a desk drawer in his bedroom and started back up the stairs to confront his daughter just as she was coming down. They met on the stairway, and he shot her in the abdomen, according to the affidavit.

The father then went down the stairs and put the gun back in the desk, not bothering to render aid to his daughter, the affidavit alleges. The round severed a major artery, causing substantial loss of blood, and the girl died a few hours later at Mercy Hospital Joplin.

Police have said there were others present in the home who witnessed the shooting. The daughter's boyfriend was at the Jasper County Courts Building on Thursday, presumably to testify at the hearing.