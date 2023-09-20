Father wanted in 4-year-old son’s shooting death caught in Columbus, police say

Kelby Hutchison
·1 min read
0

A man wanted in the shooting death of his 4-year-old son on Monday has been arrested, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Jacquese Walker, 35, was captured around 6 p.m. Tuesday in Columbus following a joint effort among multiple law enforcement agencies in the area, according to officials.

Walker emerged as a suspect in the Monday morning shooting at Liberty Commons Apartments that left his 4-year-old son dead. A female victim remains in critical condition, according to police.

The child, Jacquese Walker Jr., was pronounced dead at 8:50 a.m., according to Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Police say Walker is being charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Walker is scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court at 9 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

