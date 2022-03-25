Father wanted in connection to missing 1-year-old child, TBI says
A father is wanted in connection to a missing 1-year-old child.
Aziah Lumpkin, 1, is described as 21 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes.
Lumpkin has been missing since Feb. 27, TBI said.
The baby’s non-custodial father, Sharles Lumpkin, Jr. faces a charge of Especially Aggravated Kidnapping and Domestic Assault in connection to Aziah’s disappearance.
Lumpkin Jr is described as 6′1, 147 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.
There is no known direction of travel, but ongoing investigative work indicates Sharles may be in the Nashville area.
If seen, contact 1-800-TBI-FIND
