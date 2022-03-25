Father wanted in connection to missing 1-year-old child, TBI says

A father is wanted in connection to a missing 1-year-old child.

Aziah Lumpkin, 1, is described as 21 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes.

Lumpkin has been missing since Feb. 27, TBI said.

#TNAMBERAlert: We need your help to find one-year-old Aziah Lumpkin. The child has been missing since February 27th. @FranklinTNPD requested TBI's assistance today.



The baby is 21 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.



Tips: 1-800-TBI-FIND pic.twitter.com/56zF90aOxb — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 25, 2022

The baby’s non-custodial father, Sharles Lumpkin, Jr. faces a charge of Especially Aggravated Kidnapping and Domestic Assault in connection to Aziah’s disappearance.

Lumpkin Jr is described as 6′1, 147 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

#TNAMBERAlert: The baby's non-custodial father, Sharles Lumpkin, Jr. faces a charge of Especially Aggravated Kidnapping and Domestic Assault in connection to Aziah's disappearance.



He's 29, 6'1", and approximately 147 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.



Tips: 1-800-TBI-FIND pic.twitter.com/royAuwrwZv — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 25, 2022

There is no known direction of travel, but ongoing investigative work indicates Sharles may be in the Nashville area.

If seen, contact 1-800-TBI-FIND

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Story continues

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:







