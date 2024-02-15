Father wants his son’s Fulton elementary teacher arrested for throwing him on the ground

A Fulton County father wants his 9-year-old son’s teacher arrested for assault.

Michael Wilbourn said his son was wrestling with a classmate at Campbell Elementary School when his teacher grabbed him by the shirt and threw him.

Photos show what Wilbourn says are bruises on the boy after the incident.

Fulton County Schools spokespeople say they are investigating this incident and the teacher involved has been placed on administrative leave.

