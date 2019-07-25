Fatherly IQ: Survey Shows Parents Are Taking Finances Into Their Own Hands

Now that about a decade has passed since the recession, many parents have more wiggle room with their budgets and more opportunities to save or invest. At the same time, technology has evolved, making managing finances a whole lot easier. Parents can now transfer funds on their iPhones while waiting in the school pickup line, apply credit card points to another purchase with one tap, or seek out financial guidance on their tablets.

It seems these changes have made it easier for dads and moms to manage their finances on their own. We polled 1,000 parents from around the nation to see how they spend, save, and plan for the future, and we found that, by and large, today’s parents are very hands-on with their finances.

Then, just to see how Fatherly users’ financial practices stacked up to the general public’s, we asked about 750 of you the same questions. Good news: While we found plenty of similarities among all the parents we polled, our readers have the financial leg-up over the average parent in a few areas.

Most Parents Have Found the Financial Confidence to Go It Alone

Very few respondents claimed to be financial pros, but not knowing it all doesn’t stop them from making key money-related decisions. Overall, about half of the parents said they have a solid understanding of finances, and roughly half feel comfortable planning investments without professional help. In fact, only about one in four parents in our general poll (and less than half of the Fatherly readers surveyed) said they work with a financial advisor or an accountant. This makes sense since there are so many helpful resources online these days, not to mention a dizzying array of apps to help handle money matters. For many parents, hiring an actual professional to oversee your finances may no longer be necessary.

Technology Now Rules Money Management

About those apps.… The vast majority of parents today use some kind of technology for everyday money management — no shocker, since tech-enabled banking, bill-pay, and funds-transfer can be much simpler than visiting a physical bank or writing out old-school checks. Banking and financing apps were the most popular choice by far, followed by money-transfer apps like PayPal, Venmo, and Zelle.

Interest Rates Are Still King When Choosing Credit Cards