Fathers becoming fathers: The Vatican's secret rules

Should we sell Montana, though? A petition online calls for paying off the national debt by selling Montana to Canada for $1 trillion. Some Montanans have questions about the petition, including, "How dare you?"

Catholic priests got women pregnant. Now there are rules.

Catholic priests break celibacy vows so often that the church drafted secret rules for those who father a child. The Vatican has required celibacy from priests for centuries, but frequent violation of that rule prompted the church to establish a secret set of guidelines for priests who father children. The latest revelation, first reported by The New York Times, comes amid a new wave of developments tied to the burgeoning sexual abuse scandal that has rocked the church for close to two decades, including what the Pope called the "sexual slavery" of nuns.

Protecting America from space attacks. It's a thing now.

It's not a "Star Trek" spinoff or new Michael Bay flick, it’s a new branch of the military closer to liftoff after President Donald Trump signed a directive Tuesday to create the program. Space Force's mission? To patrol Earth’s orbit and protect America from attack. Critics called the idea far-fetched and wasteful not long ago, but Trump remains enthusiastic about the idea, tweeting in August: "Space Force all the way!" It's been a harder sell in Congress (and the interwebs), where cost and redundancy concerns have stymied efforts to make the new military branch, set to start within the U.S. Air Force. Funding for the program will be in the administration's proposed 2020 budget, the White House said.

He lost his gun license but kept the gun

The gunman who killed five and wounded six last week in a shooting rampage in Aurora, Illinois, had his gun license revoked but kept the gun. Illinois State Police sent the convicted felon a letter in 2014 giving him 48 hours to get rid of his Smith & Wesson. If he saw the letter, he ignored it. That’s the unfortunate norm in Illinois: Fewer than half of Illinois gun owners with revoked licenses abide the requirement to show they no longer own firearms, according to State Police data. State Police sent more than 10,800 revocation letters to residents last year, but “in most instances" gun owners failed to vouch that they no longer possess a firearm – a failure of life-and-death importance in Aurora.

Stonehenge's greatest mystery solved?

Scientists have discovered the exact location of the quarries from where dozens of Stonehenge's massive stones came: western Wales, about 180 miles away. Now we’re a step closer to Stonehenge's greatest mystery – why its stones came from so far away. The answer? They were relatively "easy" to remove, archaeologists theorize, as they were already natural vertical pillars: Using wood mallets, workers only had to bash wedges into the ready-made joints between pillars to break them apart, per a study. The two-ton stones were then dragged or carried to their location in present-day England.

Karl Lagerfeld: Chanel 'was a sleeping beauty – not even a beautiful one'

The fashion world is mourning the death of Karl Lagerfeld, an industry icon for over 40 years. The eccentric German designer blended fashion and art, favoring white hair, black sunglasses, and 19th-century-style shirt collars, and simultaneously was creative director of French (Chanel), Italian (Fendi) and eponymous international fashion labels. One of the most celebrated, if controversial, fashion icons of the 20th and 21st centuries, Lagerfeld died early Tuesday. He was around 85.

German designer Karl Lagerfeld acknowledges the public at the end Chanel Fall-Winter 2009 Haute Couture collection show in Paris on July 1, 2008.

