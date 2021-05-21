Father's Day 2021: 11 dynamite Father's Day gifts on sale ahead of the holiday

Say thanks to your dad next month with these father-friendly gifts on sale from multiple retailers.

We're exactly one month away from Father's Day 2021 (it's Sunday, June 20, in case you forgot) and if you're short on gift ideas for your favorite father figures, we get it: The patriarchs of the world can be notoriously hard to shop for! To prevent you from pestering pops about what he wants while he's reading the Sunday paper, we've found 11 great presents that are sure to please—and they all just so happen to be on sale, too.

Plenty of retailers are discounting best-selling products that will make dad's daily routine easier. For those who groggily shuffle through the mornings, for instance, these cushy Vonmay slippers (was $24.99 now $15.99), are sure to make him smile. Previous buyers liked the comfort and durability of this footwear, saying that they lounged in them for days on end.

If your father often has to hit the road for work, why not give him an iOttie Easy One Touch 5 car mount phone holder ($22.46 with coupon) for taking calls and punching in GPS directions? Customers appreciated this holder for its adjustable base and magnetic tab, which they say can easily hold charging cables in place.

For those ideas and plenty more, check out some top-rated alternatives to a "World's Best Dad" coffee mug below.

The best on-sale gifts to give to dads

1. Our favorite value hair trimmer

The Philips Norelco MG3750 can handle beards, nose hairs and ear hairs with precision.

Like bears emerging from hibernation after a long winter, dads around the world are stepping out into the summer sun with scraggly fuzz on their face post-quarantine. Help him skip the barber with Philips' Norelco MG3750, which is on sale at Amazon for just $19.95. (That's 5% off of its listing price of $20.99.) We chose the Philips as our favorite value beard trimmer for its sharp blades, which didn't catch on even our most coarse hair strands in testing. (They're easy to clean, too.) We also appreciated the multiple accessories that come with this kit (think multiple trimmers for nose and ear hairs, along with guards for beards and stubble).

Get the Philips Norelco MG3750 Hair Trimmer at Amazon for $19.95 (Save $1.04)

2. This indoor searing grill

118-square-inches of grilling surface and 1200-watt power make Hamilton Beach's indoor grill a tasty get.

If dad loves to get his grill on but hates doing so in bad weather, we have the perfect gift—and it's on sale. The Hamilton Beach electric searing grill, which can handle six burgers at a time, is marked down by 20% at Amazon from its list price of $64.99, falling to $51.99. We named this model one of our favorite indoor grills for the way the open lid contained the heat (and smoke), making for faster cooking indoors. The way it added deep grill marks, like you'd get from an outdoor grill, on our burgers, chicken and fish was an added bonus.

Get the Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill at Amazon for $51.99 (Save $13)

3. Our favorite phone mount of all time

The iOttie Easy one-touch 5 can safely mount a smartphone on a dashboard or windshield.

Make sure dad keeps his eyes on the road with iOttie's One Touch 5 phone mount. Amazon is offering an extra 10% off this already-affordable mount when you use a coupon at checkout, bringing the price down to $22.46 from $24.95. We named iOttie's One Touch 3 ($33.48) as our favorite phone car holder for its sturdy design and adjustability. The upgraded 5 features a wider cradle for newer, larger phone models and a redesigned suction cup for a stronger hold. It has also earned multiple 5-star reviews from Amazon customers, with one claiming that "no amount of vibration" could shake his phone from the mount's secure holder.

Get the iOttie One Touch 5 Dashboard and Windshield Car Mount Phone Holder at Amazon for $22.46 with coupon (Save $2.53)

4. This multipurpose hatchet

RoverTac's multitool hatchet is equipped with plenty of pieces every outdoorsman needs for summer fun.

If your father figure loves an adventure, equip him for whatever may come his way with the RoverTac 14-in-1 hatchet. Already marked down by 40% from its list price of $39.99 at $23.99, you can check the coupon box beneath the price to score another 10% off and drop it to $21.59. More than 4,000 Amazon customers gave this hatchet a 5-star review, calling it a solid tool to keep on their person or in their glove compartments. Shoppers also appreciated its compact size and the variety of tools it includes (there's a saw, a knife, a fish de-scaler and a bottle opener, to name a few).

Get the RoverTac Multitool 14-in-1 Hatchet at Amazon for $21.69 with coupon (Save $18.30)

5. This spread-out hammock

This Hammaka hammock earned high praise from customers for its vibrant colors and soft material.

Few things make a warm day more truly perfect than a relaxing hammock swaying in the breeze. To make dad's afternoons and weekends that much better, there's Hammaka's Brazilian-style hammock with spreader bars. Typically $69.49, Overstock has this lounger available at almost 20% off for $55.67. Prior customers enjoyed their time in this find, praising it for being spacious and stable as they got in and out. It also received many compliments for its soft fabric.

Get the Hammaka Brazilian-style Hammock with Spreader Bars at Overstock for $55.67 (Save $13.89)

6. This all-encompassing video game subscription

For dads who love to game, there's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate—Microsoft's video game subscription service that lets players stream more than100 Xbox titles to their consoles, PCs and Android mobile devices each and every month. Right now, you can sign dad up to experience it all for just $1 for the first three months (usually $14.99 apiece), with the service continuing on at the normal price of $14.99 thereafter. That means dad can spend his morning playing Destiny 2 on his phone, get a quick round of Madden NFL 21 (normally $59.99) in on his computer during lunch or enjoy some Fallout 4 ($29.99) on his Xbox One before bed. Members can also play against others online with Xbox Live Gold, which is included in the Ultimate plan.

Get 3 Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at Microsoft for $1 (Save $43.97)

7. These customizable wireless earbuds

Anker Soundcore's Liberty 2 earbuds can be customized for a user's preferred comfort and sound levels.

When dad needs to listen to music or take calls in private, a portable, powerful pair of headphones will be just what the doctor ordered. Enter: the Soundcore Anker Liberty 2 wireless earbuds, which are now available at Amazon for $69.99—down $10 from their usual price of $79.99 when you click the coupon code beneath the price. The Liberty 2 buds are our favorite true wireless earbuds under $100 thanks to their customizable options. The varying wingtips, for instance, allowed for greater comfort, while the EQ options in the Anker app allowed us to set the sound to our liking. Last but not least, these buds offered an above-average battery life, lasting for more than seven hours per charge.

Get the Soundcore Anker Liberty 2 Wireless Earbuds at Amazon for $69.99 with coupon (Save $10)

8. This expandable wheeled luggage

Travelpro's Platinum Magna 2 suitcase is a great buy for its durability and mobility.

Take a moment to think back on all those times dad has had to hustle through the airport to make that early-morning flight or struggled to shove his bag into the car for a long road trip ahead. Now, imagine if he had a suitcase that could help him easily maneuver his travels! Travelpro's Platinum Magna 29-inch suitcase is currently available at Amazon for 64% off of its list price of $800 for $281.11. (Note that you can get it for slightly less at Luggage Pros.) While he'll definitely want to check this guy due to its large size, we called its expandable build and spinning wheels "easy and pleasurable to steer," ultimately naming it our favorite checked luggage item. It has a whopping 137 liters of packing space and a rugged Cordura exterior that will also offer extra protection from being pushed around car trunks or airplane cargo bays.

Get the Travelpro Platinum Magna Checked-Large 29-Inch Suitcase at Amazon for $281.11 (Save $518.89)

9. This colorful portable speaker

The Aomais Sport II speaker is both stylish and waterproof.

A good Bluetooth portable speaker can cost you a pretty penny. To avoid a head-shaking speech from dad about saving your money without skimping out on quality, there's the Aomais Sport II—a.k.a. the best-valued Bluetooth speaker under $50 we've ever tested. Normally available from $29.99 at Amazon, you can currently save even more on it when you click the coupon box beneath the price to drop the orange model to $22.99. This speaker's solid sound quality, which comes courtesy of its larger boombox shape, edged this gadget up in our ratings. Not only does it offer surprisingly good volume, it had a fairly good representation of both bass and middle range in its output. What's more, it offered a wider range of control schemes than its competitors.

Get the Aomais Sport II Portable Speaker at Amazon from $22.99 with coupon (Save $7 to $10.29)

10. This unique whiskey glass

This unusual glass features an indent for cigars.

Dads of the world, rejoice! Never again will you have to drink your whiskey from that old flimsy gas station cup. Allow us to present the Kollea 15-ounce whiskey glass, available at Amazon for $19.99 when you check the coupon code beneath the price to discount it by 9%. Shoppers appreciated the strength of the glass itself, which earned high praise from its more than 700 5-star reviewers. One customer called it a "unique and yet useful gift," with another raving that it is "heavy and beautifully crafted."

Get the Kollea 15-Ounce Whiskey Glass with Cigar Rest Holder at Amazon for $19.99 with coupon (Save $2)

11. These highly rated memory foam slippers

These cozy house slippers will make for a relaxing break for dad's feet after a long day of work.

No matter what inserts he has or how loose his laces are, dad's shoes are likely to feel tiresome after a long day of use. One way to help ease his tootsie pain is a pair of Vonmay open-back memory foam slippers, now available at Walmart for 36% off the list price at $15.99. These slippers are available in sizes 7 through 14 and come in gray, dark gray, blue and black. At least 70 Walmart customers have lauded them with 5-star reviews, with one happy customer calling these slippers "a little more stylish than the average inexpensive slipper." Another added that they're also "well-constructed with comfortable material."

Get the Vonmay Men's Open-Back Memory Foam Slippers at Walmart from $15.99 (Save $9)

